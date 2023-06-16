The special service will let you skip tolls, traffic and parking fees, and save on gas.

It’s going to be super easy getting to the Great New York State Fair this summer.

Amtrak is offering direct trains to the fair in August so that you don’t need to drive all the way to Syracuse, where it happens every year.

Five trains will make daily stops at the fair throughout its 13-day duration, starting Wednesday, August 23, and through Monday, September 4.

Maple Leaf Train 63: Departs Moynihan Train Hall at 7:16am and arrives at the fair at 1:09pm

Empire Service Train 281: Departs New York Penn Station at 10:21am and arrives at the fair at 4:17pm

Empire Service Train 283: Departs New York Penn Station at 1:20pm and arrives at the fair at 7:06pm

Taking these trains will get you right to the fairgrounds via select Empire Service and Maple Leaf, which will make daily stops at the State Fair (in between stops at Rochester and Syracuse stations). The Amtrak stop at the fair is in the rear of the fairgrounds, adjacent to the Suburban Park concert area.

Aside from rides and the usual state fair trappings (food vendors, thrill rides and competitions), there will be a new Asian Village joining the fair’s collection of Indian, Pan African and Latino Villages. It will recognize the contributions, history, and experiences of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities through music, dance, food, and a number of other special events, according to its website.

Performing this year will be Rebecca Black, Theory of a Dead Man, Doechii, Gayle, Julio Iglesias Jr., Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, REO Speedwagon, Ludacris, The Fray and Yung Gravy featuring bbno$, among others.

“We are grateful to Amtrak and NYSDOT for continuing to offer New Yorkers and Canadians this convenient option to ride to and from The Great New York State Fair in style, air conditioning, and comfort,” said State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey in a statement. “We hear from fairgoers every year who have made the ride part of their Fair tradition, and yet, these accommodations are still a ‘hidden gem’ to so many people. We hope that more fairgoers will consider train travel as an option to visit The Fair—especially those who live in New York City, Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, Toronto, and other cities along the route. We invite everyone to come experience the fun, food, and farming that has made The Fair and Central New York such a great summer destination!”

Tickets are available now at Amtrak.com, via the Amtrak mobile app, at station ticket counters, or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL. Tickets to the fair are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 12 years old and younger, and 65 years old and older.