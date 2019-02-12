There's a bonkers pop-up skating rink in Long Island City this week

Immersive pop-up crew the Springboard Collective has assembled its newest play gambit: Rinkworm, a pop-up roller rink at Queens'-based arts space the Flux Factory.

Open daily through Sunday, February 17, the free roller-skate get-down features drinks, DJs, live performances, film screenings and even skating karaoke. Rentals are first come, first serve, and the floor of the space is concrete, so bring as much of your own gear as you can.

Here's the schedule:

Wednesday's film night includes open skating from 6–9pm and a 7:30pm screening of the bizarre sci-fi skate classic Rollerball.

Thursday's Our Bloody Valentine edition includes candy-coating from 6–11pm, a potluck at 7pm and a 9pm couples' skate.

On Friday, get down to open skating from 6–9pm, followed by a live concert with MOM, Seth Timothy Larson and Abigail Entsminger and Joseph Keckler. At 11pm, join a roller disco featuring DJs Play Play and Sponsored Lynx.



Hit up the rink on Saturday for open skating from 2–9pm, followed by a live set by the Benjamin Seretan band. Sunday's finale gives you freedom on the rink with open skating from 2–9pm.



Head to the Flux Factory site to learn more about the pop-up rink.