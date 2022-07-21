New York
Velveeta martini
There’s a cheesy Velveeta Martini you can try in NYC

Because if New York’s vast martini scene needs anything, it’s more cheesy pasta…

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
If you’ve ever wished your martini had a little more gooeyness, you’re in luck. A new Velveeta-infused and topped martini is here to answer all of your cheesy martini needs. 

Debuting today, the Velveeta Veltini unites Velveeta-infused vodka, olive brine and vermouth garnished with an orange cheese drip and a cocktail pick lush with Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo velveeta shells and cheese for the finishing touches. Because if New York’s vast martini scene needs anything, it’s more cheesy pasta…  

This over-the-top cocktail is served in a luxurious martini glass as part of Velveeta’s latest campaign “La Dolce Velveeta,” which is all about confidently living a life filled with outrageous pleasure. Okay, sold. 

To enjoy the Velveeta Veltini, you’ll have to visit Midtown’s BLT Steak or the Upper East Side’s BLT Prime during golden hour, aka 5-8pm, and shell out $15 for the specialty cocktail. The Veltini is available for a limited time only, though no end date is set for this cheesy menu item. 

“We worked closely with the brand to make this vision a reality, balancing the flavors of a typical martini with the nostalgic cheesy flavor we all know and love from VELVEETA, and are excited for fans to experience this delicious over-the-top cocktail,” said Scott Cronin, Senior Vice President at BLT Restaurant Group.

For those who can’t make it to BLT, but still want to taste the drink, Veltini kits are available via BLT Steak’s Goldbelly shop. The kit includes two martini glasses, a gold cocktail shaker, two Veveeta coasters, a jar of olives, cocktail picks, a box of Velveeta Jumbo Shells and Cheese, Velveeta cheese sauce (to infuse vodka & rim glasses), a Velveeta brick (to stuff olives), and a Veltini recipe card. The kits are $50.

