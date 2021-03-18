There's a crazy game show-thrill ride coming to NYC in April

Move over escape rooms, a new immersive 360-degree game is afoot.

Opening on April 9 at midtown's Lightbox, "Game of 1000 Boxes" isn't about packing up your apartment, it's part game show, part audio-visual thrill ride that offers teams of four a series of challenges.

Using 360-degree digital projections, the game takes players through high-energy party games that tap into teamwork, reaction time, puzzle-solving, trivia, social strategy and more to bring teams to a mystery box. High scorers can check back weekly to see if they remain at the top of the game’s leaderboard at Lightbox.

Photograph: Laura Fuchs

"We wanted to make shiny, loud, and deceptively dumb games you can play with your friends and strangers. A maximalist, socially-driven experience that feels like being on your own strange game show," said Gabe Liberti of State Lottery Studios, the creator of the game.

Guests will be required to fill out a digital health screening form before entering the show for contact tracing, take a temperature check, wear masks at all times, and sanitize their hands and/or wear gloves before playing. Of course, Social distancing rules are in place with the venue operating at less than 10% capacity. Lightbox has also installed MERV13 HVAC filters and UV lights for continuous fresh air flow and will disinfect game consoles between every session.

The game is open to the public from Friday-Sunday at various times, starting on April 9. You can purchase tickets, which is $140 for four people, at 1000boxes.game and on Instagram @1000boxesnyc.

Photograph: Larry Pitts

