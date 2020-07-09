There's a gorgeous secret library in the woods 90 miles outside of NYC

It's the perfect place to do some reading.

Nestled in the woods of Ellenville, New York, there's a cozy library that would make anyone seeking some solace among stacks of books joyously happy.

It's called Hemmelig Rom, which is Norwegian for "secret room," and it's made from the local oaks that surround it. The 290-square-foot space is part of Norwegian-British visual artist Jason Koxvold's home, which he and Studio Padro completed in 2014.

Koxvold wanted to add a separate, single room library on the property that would serve as an intimate respite within the forest and provide an additional guest room.

From the outside, it's mysterious—the exterior is painted black, giving off a striking, monolithic vibe against the landscape, especially when it snows. When it's warm outside, there's hammock to take advantage of, too.

Inside, it's a literature lover's paradise.

While the main residence was being constructed, several oak trees were cleared but used in building the cottage. It was built so that there would be a varied lining of shelving and cubbies on each wall, with room for a picture window opening up to the forest and a wood stove.

One can imagine how easy it'd be to reach up and grab a good book before settling in on that comfy bed to read in front of the fire.

According to Koxvold, the books are a mixture of art books (he's published under the imprint Gnomic Book), military strategy books and various novels.

The property itself, which is just two hours from NYC and surrounded by thousands of acres of wild New York State parkland, has been featured in Dwell, Dezeen, Gestalten, and Architonic.

The property has been listed on Airbnb, but it is not currently available.

