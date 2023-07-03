New York
Seeyabajo’s interior is dark and moody
Photograph: Briana Balducci

There’s a new underground supper club below Nomad’s seeyamañana

Seeyabajo offers Baja California-inspired vibes, cocktails, a raw bar and live music.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Nomad has a cool new place to unwind, sip cocktails, slurp oysters and dance.

Seeyabajo will open beneath the popular Baja California restaurant seeyamañana on Thursday, July 6. The subterranean space will be a hub for live music, craft cocktails, a raw bar and more. 

And though seeyabajo is downstairs, it’s anything but low-brow. A new, elevated cocktail menu offers complex creations such as the Down at Hussong’s (with mezcal, Madeira, dry vermouth, chili pepper, tajin, and lime), a horchata milk punch called the Besame Mucho, and the Baja Malibu, a luscious Bacanora sour with coriander and mango. 

To eat, Chef Carlos Chavarria offers a plant-forward Mexican menu, showcasing seasonal produce to recreate staples from his childhood. Food is served upstairs, and downstairs at seeyabajo during events. Small plates include a Brussels sprout tostada and yellowtail ceviche, plus entrees including, tacos, and enchiladas. A new raw bar offers hamachi crudo, Baha oysters, and fresh lobster. Brunch is also a highlight, with dishes like concha French toast and breakfast burritos. 

Seeyabajo
Photograph: Briana Balducci
Cocktails at seeyabajo
Cocktails at seeyabajo

Seeyabajo’s design aims to recreate the allure of a downtown dive bar plus a Brooklyn cocktail lounge, with desert inspiration. Decor includes an eclectic mix of Baja California flea market art, mysterious swap meet finds procured from founder Ryan McKenzie’s travels, and a mural of Venus in the Baja Desert designed by Venezuelan artist Mr. Jhone. An eye-catching staircase brings the two concepts together for a seamless flow (and photo op). 

To celebrate the opening, a long weekend of live music is on the docket. Starting at 8pm on Thursday, Aaron Burnett and Metadance 1.0  will offer jazz and live house to dance all night to. On Friday, July 7, Tony Davis and Trio Querencia will play funk and Latin jazz starting at 8pm until late, and on Saturday and Sunday, funk fusion and soul offerings will fill the space.  

Seeyabajo’s interior is dark and moody
Photograph: Briana Balducci

