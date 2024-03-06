There's a red carpet for poodles in NYC this weekend

If for some reason you’ve ever wondered what the Met Gala would be like if everyone who attended it was a poodle, then you can’t miss an upcoming event happening near Union Square this Sunday, March 10.

From 10:30am-12:30pm, Capsule Studio NYC is hosting a poodle canoodle that will include a red carpet walk with pupparazzi, an awards show complete with heartfelt speeches, and a social hour for poodles and their owners to mingle and mix.

“It’s a Poodle” RED CARPET edition hopes to mix high art (glamorous pictures of poodles) with social interaction (poodles meeting other poodles). The event was the idea of the prolific photographer Haruko, who has snapped photos of icons like Angela Davis and Kevin Bacon with their furry besties. Haruko’s Capsule Studio NYC is also the longest-running, woman-led photo studio by a queer Asian American.

Although “It’s a Poodle” is technically a party that centers poodles, it’s really just a unique way for the photographer to get people together and bond over a common cause (poodles). “In creating the 'It's a POODLE!' event series, I envisioned a space where joy, creativity, and camaraderie flourish, inspired by poodles,” says Haruko. “As a photographer, I appreciate the beauty of all animals, but the poodle holds a special place in my heart. This series is more than just an event; it's a manifestation of my belief in the power of art to unite and celebrate the unique bond we share with our pets."

Poodles are, indeed, exceptional creatures. Despite their overall posh vibe, they’re also very intelligent: In fact, they consistently make it to the top of “most intelligent dogs” lists. They also come in three fun sizes: standard, miniature and toy, the latter of which measure about 10 inches in height and can weight as little as 6 pounds—approximately the same as a toaster—per the ASPCA. They’re also one of a handful of dog breeds that are hypoallergenic and they’re exceptionally good for families.

The upcoming pup red carpet is also a love letter from the artist to her community. “'It's a POODLE!' is a natural evolution of my artistic exploration, an opportunity to open my studio to fellow New Yorkers and their beloved poodles creating a communal space where the fun and companionship of poodles are celebrated alongside the diverse tapestry of human-animal relationships,” Haruko says.

The event is open to the public, but there is one reasonable caveat—you have to come with a poodle. If you happen to have one, you can get your $25 tickets here.