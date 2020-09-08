There’s a San Gennaro-inspired feast happening in Little Italy this year

Some NYC traditions aren't going anywhere.

Come September, Mulberry Street is usually filled with the aroma of fried dough and grilled sausage, as a million visitors stroll through the streets of Little Italy for the Feast of San Gennaro. This year, even though parades, festivals and fairs are all still on pause, an event inspired by the Feast of San Gennaro is still popping up in Little Italy. New Yorkers can enjoying Italia in all its carb-heavy glory in the Italian feast, filled with foods from NYC’s favorite new and old school Italian restaurants.

Bring your eating pants for Don Angie’s lasagna, Di Fara’s slices, and, for dessert, Regina Grocery’s arancini, Belle’s Cafe’s rainbow cookies and and Morgenstern's spumoni ice cream.

The feast is happening every weekend in September at popular Little Italy mainstay Gelso & Grand.

Beyond the stacked-taste menu full of New York Italian classics, organizers at Gelso & Grand are also planning for a possible Italian sausage and pepper stand and an inaugural zeppole eating contest where daring contestants will square off with plates piled high with crispy fried dough.



The pop-ups were developed by Gelso & Grand owner Nima Garos (who grew up on Mulberry Street in Little Italy and owns multiple restaurants in the nabe) and co-head Koorosh Bakhtiar. The duo wanted the San Gennaro Festival to carry on in spirit in its 94th year.

The events will take place September 11 to 13 and September 17 to 20 from 11am-11pm.

