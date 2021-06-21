There's a Space Jam pop-up at Bloomingdale's with life-size sculptures of LeBron and Bugs Bunny

The Bugs Bunny fiberglass sculpture is nearly eight feet tall.

The zany world of Space Jam has come to NYC's Lexington Avenue.

Hand-painted art pieces, including life-size sculptures of Space Jam: A New Legacy stars LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, a chrome-painted Bugs Bunny, and other sculptures by French street artist Mr. Brainwash are now all on view at Bloomingdale's at 59th Street.

The upcoming live-action/animated movie is being celebrated through art exclusively made for Bloomingdale’s latest Carousel pop-up, "It’s Game Time," which features special edition products for the whole family inspired by the upcoming film.

Photograph: Matthew Carasella Photography

The windows include fun elements like LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in their Tune Squad jerseys from the film; a larger-than-life Bugs Bunny fiberglass sculpture that’s nearly eight feet tall and chrome-painted; a subway scene with vibrant colors and graffiti accents; and a basketball court-themed vignette.

Each window has a video wall background with graphics by Mr. Brainwash, creating an immersive experience for viewers. They'll be up through July 19.