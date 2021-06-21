New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mr. Brainwash Space Jam Bloomingdale's
Photograph: Matthew Carasella Photography

There's a Space Jam pop-up at Bloomingdale's with life-size sculptures of LeBron and Bugs Bunny

The Bugs Bunny fiberglass sculpture is nearly eight feet tall.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

The zany world of Space Jam has come to NYC's Lexington Avenue.

Hand-painted art pieces, including life-size sculptures of Space Jam: A New Legacy stars LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, a chrome-painted Bugs Bunny, and other sculptures by French street artist Mr. Brainwash are now all on view at Bloomingdale's at 59th Street.

The upcoming live-action/animated movie is being celebrated through art exclusively made for Bloomingdale’s latest Carousel pop-up, "It’s Game Time," which features special edition products for the whole family inspired by the upcoming film. 

Mr. Brainwash Space Jam Bloomingdale's
Photograph: Matthew Carasella Photography

The windows include fun elements like LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in their Tune Squad jerseys from the film; a larger-than-life Bugs Bunny fiberglass sculpture that’s nearly eight feet tall and chrome-painted; a subway scene with vibrant colors and graffiti accents; and a basketball court-themed vignette.

Each window has a video wall background with graphics by Mr. Brainwash, creating an immersive experience for viewers. They'll be up through July 19.

Mr. Brainwash Space Jam Bloomingdale's
Photograph: Matthew Carasella Photography

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.