There's a Space Jam pop-up at Bloomingdale's with life-size sculptures of LeBron and Bugs Bunny

The zany world of Space Jam has come to NYC's Lexington Avenue.
Hand-painted art pieces, including life-size sculptures of Space Jam: A New Legacy stars LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, a chrome-painted Bugs Bunny, and other sculptures by French street artist Mr. Brainwash are now all on view at Bloomingdale's at 59th Street.
The upcoming live-action/animated movie is being celebrated through art exclusively made for Bloomingdale’s latest Carousel pop-up, "It’s Game Time," which features special edition products for the whole family inspired by the upcoming film.
The windows include fun elements like LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in their Tune Squad jerseys from the film; a larger-than-life Bugs Bunny fiberglass sculpture that’s nearly eight feet tall and chrome-painted; a subway scene with vibrant colors and graffiti accents; and a basketball court-themed vignette.
Each window has a video wall background with graphics by Mr. Brainwash, creating an immersive experience for viewers. They'll be up through July 19.