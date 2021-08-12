The handbag vending machine is only in NYC for two days.

Vending machines provide snacks and drinks on the go, but today? They provide designer handbags.

The auction site eBay just installed a first-of-its-kind luxury handbag machine with a "lust-worthy" selection of designer handbags from its marketplace in Dumbo, Brooklyn (and Silver Lake, Los Angeles).

It'll be at 2 Main Street in Dumbo near West Elm for today and tomorrow only, August 12-13, from noon to 5pm with bags like the Hermès Birkin, Chanel Classic, Prada Diagramme and Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy Monogram. Prices of the bags range from thousands of dollars each.

Photograph: Courtesy eBay.com

You can't buy them but you can win one by taking part in a luxury-based trivia game that'll test your knowledge of all-things-handbags.

Register at ebayhandbagmachine.com or RSVP through eventbrite.com for free for Thursday, August 12 or Friday, August 13 by entering your name and email address. On the day of your registration, arrive at eBay's luxury handbag machine and show your email confirmation to check in. Then, wait your turn to play the game for a chance to win one of eBay's luxury bags. RSVP does not guarantee a chance to play as gameplay will be limited to noon-5pm.

You can walk up to the machine, but there is only a limited number of walk-up spots available.

Photograph: Courtesy eBay.com

The vending machine is also a way to mark eBay's expansion of its Authenticity Guarantee service to handbags in June as its luxury sales hit an all-time high with a 30% year-over-year increase. eBay says the service has significantly changed the way people buy and sell luxury items by leaving nothing up to chance, and to-date, eBay has authenticated more than 1 million items across sneakers, watches and handbags.

"eBay’s luxury shoppers are constantly thinking about their next designer handbag," said Tirath Kamdar, GM of Luxury at eBay. "In the same way traditional vending machines solve for convenience, eBay is making luxury instantly accessible, bringing designer handbags directly to enthusiasts in New York and Los Angeles — while also demonstrating the incredible inventory available on the marketplace."

If you can't make it (or swing a bag for that matter, which, same), you can play for a chance to win one by heading to eBay's Instagram or Twitter.

Contestants can enter by commenting on the entry post on Instagram or replying to the entry tweet on Twitter. The contest ends on August 16 at 11:59pm. Winners will be selected at random.