There’s actually something cool happening in Times Square this weekend

Ask any New Yorker if they would like to spend a portion of their weekend in Times Square and the response will be a unanimous, "Nah." But there's a super-cool art event happening in the nexus of advertising this weekend, and we're not talking about SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway. (The musical is really fun, you guys.)

There's a hidden art show occurring in the former Condé Nast building at 4 Times Square that is open now through March 12, and it's massive. Titled “Spring/Break,” the seventh annual, curator-driven art festival is part of Armory Arts Week and features work from more than 400 established and emerging artists.

The themed experience, dubbed “Stranger Comes to Town,” spans two floors of the corporate office building and, as you can imagine, there are a ton of rooms you can wander around encompassing contemporary, performance and surrealist art. Many of the exhibits are also interactive.

In case you're unable to make it during these dates, there will be another secret show—er, well, not so secret anymore—at The Old School (32 Prince St). This is a bonus, two-part event that is open from March 10 through March 16. Tickets are $15, and trust us, you will get your money's worth. For more information about the “Spring/Break” festival, head here.

Photographs: Courtesy Spring/Break Art Show/Samuel Morgan Photography

