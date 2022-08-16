If you’ve been sucked into the dark and quirky world of Only Murders in the Building, Hulu’s hilarious whodunit on its second season, you’ll be happy to hear there’s a whimsical pop-up coming to NYC this week.

The show follows three strangers Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), who share an obsession with true crime, and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. They record a podcast of their own to document the case and end up unraveling the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Now in its second season, there are more mysteries and a new murder to solve...

On Friday and Saturday, August 19 and 20, the pop-up at The Prince George Ballroom in Nomad will welcome you into a recreation of Third Arm Gallery (the gallery run by Alice—Cara Delevingne’s character), where you’ll see Bunny’s painting, walk around a sculpture court where you’ll see Mabel’s destroyed sculpture and other puzzle pieces from the first few episodes of the second season.

Then, you’ll find yourself weaving through secret passageways to other experiences, from the walls of the Arconia to a Rare Beauty activity (Rare Beauty is Selena Gomez’s beauty brand) where you’ll help paint the infamous mural in Mabel’s apartment. You’ll also discover elements of Mabel and Theo’s adventure to find “glitter guy” on Coney Island on your way to the restroom and end up in Charles’ foyer and kitchen.

Rendering: courtesy of Fever Up

Rendering: courtesy of Fever Up

You’ll go deeper and deeper into the mystery, reaching the Bloody Mabel wall, where you can pose as different characters from the series, and an NYC in 1977-themed “Son of Sam” photo booth before heading into Oliver’s theatrical living room with various easter eggs to discover.

Finally, the trip through the murder mystery maze ends at the Pickle Diner, where you can sit in the booth where Bunny spent her last day alive and uncover more hidden easter eggs in the room.

Sign up, if you dare, to experience the Only Murders in the Building pop-up, at 15 East 27th Street, for yourself here. The experience is open Friday, August 19, from 4 to 10pm, and on Saturday, August 20, from 11am to 9pm. Tickets are free!