There's more Yayoi Kusama art coming to NYC this summer!

David Zwirner is back with more of her whimsical art.

New Yorkers are currently flocking to the New York Botanical Garden's major Yayoi Kusama exhibition, but there will be even more of her artwork to see in the city come June.

Starting June 17, Kusama's My Eternal Soul paintings will be on view at David Zwirner, the same gallery that showed her infinity rooms back in 2017 and again in 2019.

Kusama started painting these works in 2009, but in 2019, she began making new ones in a "more intimate format," the gallery says. They are "bold," "intensely detailed" and "improvisatory, fluid and highly instinctual."

Eyes, faces and other abstract forms, as well as her iconic dots, repeat in My Eternal Soul, making for both microscopic- and macroscopic-like paintings.

Last year, David Zwirner said Kusama released a message to the world in the form of a poem of resilience and hope: "In the midst of this historic menace, a brief burst of light points to the future. Let us joyfully sing this song of a splendid future. Let’s go …"

The exhibition is part of an international showing of Kusama's work by Victoria Miro, Ota Fine Arts, and David Zwirner in London, Tokyo, and New York, respectively.

Kusama's My Eternal Soul paintings will be on view at David Zwirner, 525 West 19th Street, starting June 17.

