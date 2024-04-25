These 13 subway stations are getting an upgrade this summer

No more peeling paint or crumbling staircases or these stops.

Anyone who takes the subway in NYC knows certain stations leave something to be desired. The peeling paint, rusted stanchions, and generally cruddy atmosphere makes for a dingy commute.

Luckily for some New Yorkers, the commute is about to get slightly nicer. The MTA and New York City Transit (NYCT) will be upgrading, repairing and deep cleaning 13 subway stations this summer in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

These are the stations that will be given a facelift:

Beach 116 St ​

Harlem – 148 St ​

18 Av ​

Bay Parkway ​

Eastchester – Dyre Av ​

Beach 90 St ​

116 St ​

Gates Av ​

Prince St ​ ​

Flushing Av (June 28 through July 15) ​

Grand Av – Newtown ​ ​

Franklin Av ​

Greenpoint Av (June 28 through July 15) ​

Court Square to Bedford-Nostrand Avenue will be worked on from July 5 through August 12, and Bedford-Nostrand Avenue to Hoyt-Schermerhorn will be worked on from August 12 through September 2.

During these updates, dubbed “re-NEW-vations,” scrape, workers will prime and repaint stations, replace lighting with new LED bulbs, refinish benches, replace outdated signs and repair cracks. They’ll also refurbish specific needs each station has like completely rebuilding and rehabilitating stairways, installing new draining systems to prevent flooding, comprehensive tile work and extensive track ceiling repairs.

This Re-NEW-vation Program kicked off in 2022 and has since upgraded 75 stations. Officials have promised to complete 50 more by the end of 2023, with 13 already done since January.

So far, the program has:

repainted 2.2 million square feet of surfaces

replaced 103,930 square feet of wall tiles

replaced 4,596 square feet of floor tiles

fabricated, installed, and replaced 1,599 metal signs

fabricated and installed 243 new decals

removed 142 outdated, damaged or unnecessary signs and maps

repaired 72 signs and mounted brackets

“Since the start of the Re-NEW-vation program in 2022, we’ve delivered cleaner stations, critical repairs and maintenance, and a heightened transit experience for customers across our system,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey in a statement. “2024 is no different, as the number of stations that have undergone re-NEW-vations increased to over 75, with even more stations on the list later this year.”