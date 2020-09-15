These adorable lynx cubs at the Queens Zoo are the cutest thing you'll see this fall

Cat lovers should prowl over to the Queens Zoo this fall to see three adorable lynx cubs that just made their public debut.

The cubs—one male and two females—were born in May while the zoo was closed for quarantine, according to The Wildlife Conservation Society. Now, they are ready for prime time having bonded with their mother, who came to the zoo in 2017 from the Minnesota Zoo as part of the Canada Lynx Species Survival Plan (SSP), a cooperative breeding program designed to enhance the genetic viability of animal populations in zoos and aquariums accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. She mated with a male lynx already at Queens Zoo and the three cubs are the result of that.

The Canada lynx, which is a threatened species due to fur trapping and habitat destruction, is a medium-sized cat with thick, grayish-brown coats and pointed tufts on its ears. Perhaps the cutest thing about these cats is their oversized paws, which are covered in dense fur and act as snowshoes to prevent them from sinking in deep snow in their native habitats (Alaska, Canada, and portions of the northern and western U.S.)

"Lynx cubs are really fun to watch at this age," said Mike Allen, the zoo's director. "Their characteristically large paws look enormous in comparison to their size. Their playful stalking and pouncing is how they learn to hunt in the wild. Our guests will enjoy watching their development and the opportunity to observe these behaviors as the cubs mature."

You can see them for yourself at the zoo from 10am to 5pm on weekdays, and from 10am to 5:30pm weekends, through October, and from 10am to 4:30pm daily, November through April. Admission is $9.95 for adults and $6.95 for kids.

