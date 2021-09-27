New York
Timeout

NYC skyline aerial
Photograph: Shutterstock

These are the 10 most popular and affordable neighborhoods to rent a room in NYC

One Queens neighborhood is the most affordable

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Finding a single room for rent in NYC can be rough—there's a lot to think about: who your potential roommates are, proximity to the subway and, of course, what rent will be.

Sometimes it's hard to know where to start your search if your budget is tighter. Often the assumption is to get a room all the way out in Sheepshead Bay or on Staten Island, but that doesn't have to be the case, according to SpareRoom.com, a website devoted to listing rooms for rent.

RECOMMENDED: New York is now the most expensive place to live in the U.S.

SpareRoom came up with a list of the 10 most affordable and popular neighborhoods for renting rooms based on neighborhoods with the most ads on SpareRoom (ranked by average roommate rent).

"Midtown and the West Village have average rents of over $1,800 a month for a room, but there are places to rent a room for less than half that, however, it’s all about knowing where to look," the site says. 

Queens is home to one of the most affordable and popular neighborhoods to rent a room. See below for the top 10 affordable neighborhoods (and their respective average rents) to rent in:

  1. Elmhurst - $854
  2. East Flatbush - $863
  3. Jamaica - $876
  4. Ridgewood - $938
  5. Bed-Stuy - $986
  6. Washington Heights - $1,001
  7. Hamilton Heights - $1,012
  8. Bushwick - $1,019
  9. Sunnyside - $1,019
  10. East Harlem - $1,040

You can see the full breakdown here, but SpareRoom also shows the neighborhoods broken down by budget. For example, if your budget is under $1,000, you'll want to look in Ridgewood or Bed-Stuy.

Under $900 per month

  • Newark, NJ $805
  • Elmhurst $854
  • East Flatbush $863
  • Jamaica $876

Under $1,000 per month

  • Ridgewood $938
  • Bed-Stuy $986

Under $1,100 per month

  • Washington Heights $1,001
  • Hamilton Heights $1,012
  • Bushwick $1,019
  • Sunnyside $1,019
  • East Harlem $1,040
  • Flatbush - Ditmas Park $1,043
  • Astoria $1,064
  • Jersey City $1,066
  • Crown Heights $1,071

Under $1,200 per month

  • Woodside $1,116
  • East Williamsburg $1,145
  • Harlem $1,159
  • Greenpoint $1,164

Under $1,300 per month

  • Clinton Hill $1,205
  • Hoboken $1,234
  • Morningside Heights $1,252
  • Park Slope $1,260
  • Williamsburg $1,280
  • Central Park $1,291

Under $1,400 per month

  • Long Island City $1,300

    Latest news

