These are the 10 most popular and affordable neighborhoods to rent a room in NYC

Finding a single room for rent in NYC can be rough—there's a lot to think about: who your potential roommates are, proximity to the subway and, of course, what rent will be.
Sometimes it's hard to know where to start your search if your budget is tighter. Often the assumption is to get a room all the way out in Sheepshead Bay or on Staten Island, but that doesn't have to be the case, according to SpareRoom.com, a website devoted to listing rooms for rent.
SpareRoom came up with a list of the 10 most affordable and popular neighborhoods for renting rooms based on neighborhoods with the most ads on SpareRoom (ranked by average roommate rent).
"Midtown and the West Village have average rents of over $1,800 a month for a room, but there are places to rent a room for less than half that, however, it’s all about knowing where to look," the site says.
Queens is home to one of the most affordable and popular neighborhoods to rent a room. See below for the top 10 affordable neighborhoods (and their respective average rents) to rent in:
- Elmhurst - $854
- East Flatbush - $863
- Jamaica - $876
- Ridgewood - $938
- Bed-Stuy - $986
- Washington Heights - $1,001
- Hamilton Heights - $1,012
- Bushwick - $1,019
- Sunnyside - $1,019
- East Harlem - $1,040
You can see the full breakdown here, but SpareRoom also shows the neighborhoods broken down by budget. For example, if your budget is under $1,000, you'll want to look in Ridgewood or Bed-Stuy.
Under $900 per month
- Newark, NJ $805
- Elmhurst $854
- East Flatbush $863
- Jamaica $876
Under $1,000 per month
- Ridgewood $938
- Bed-Stuy $986
Under $1,100 per month
- Washington Heights $1,001
- Hamilton Heights $1,012
- Bushwick $1,019
- Sunnyside $1,019
- East Harlem $1,040
- Flatbush - Ditmas Park $1,043
- Astoria $1,064
- Jersey City $1,066
- Crown Heights $1,071
Under $1,200 per month
- Woodside $1,116
- East Williamsburg $1,145
- Harlem $1,159
- Greenpoint $1,164
Under $1,300 per month
- Clinton Hill $1,205
- Hoboken $1,234
- Morningside Heights $1,252
- Park Slope $1,260
- Williamsburg $1,280
- Central Park $1,291
Under $1,400 per month
- Long Island City $1,300