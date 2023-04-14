New York
Colorful Plants and Flowers at Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City Queens with the Manhattan Skyline in the background
Photograph: By James Andrews1 / Shutterstock

These are the 100 best things to do in NYC right now

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
As New York City blossoms into spring and thaws out from the winter, it’s coming alive with new restaurants, must-see shows on Broadway and Off, immersive exhibits and so much more.

NYC is busier than ever so it’s hard to know what’s worth your time. That’s why we have completely overhauled our 100 Best Things to Do list with the newest, best things to do in NYC so that you can easily mark your calendars and make your plans.

RECOMMENDED: The 100 best things to do in NYC right now

Our editors are constantly going out to discover the best of the best. Their expertise is what we base our 100 Best Things to Do list on and we’re over the moon about new offerings, such as:

  • The Museum of Modern Art landmark Georgia O’Keeffe exhibit
  • Sweeney Todd and Fat Ham on Broadway
  • Japanfes returning this weekend for the season
  • The new House of Cannabis museum
  • The massive pickleball installation in Central Park
  • An immersive NASA-approved space show at Hall des Lumières

Plus, a whole host of new restaurants have cropped up. And that’s just the tip of this iceberg that is our best-of list.

We’ve gone on long enough. Go ahead and make your way over to the list and start planning!

