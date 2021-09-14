New York
Met Gala 2021
Photograph: Will Gleason

These are the top 10 Met Gala looks that gave us life last night

Kim Kardashian was covered head-to-toe and Lil Nas X had three outfits.

Shaye Weaver
The 2021 Met Gala did not disappoint. After a one-year hiatus, it returned on Monday night with celebrities and fashion icons serving their best looks from campy outfits to chic haute couture. 

This year's theme celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute's exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

As stars strolled the red carpet last night, it wasn't clear that everyone got the memo about the theme, but despite that, we enjoyed so many looks, from Rihanna's massive black Balenciaga gown to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's statement dress. 

10. AOC's "Tax the Rich" dress

AOC took her time in the fashion spotlight to send a clear message. We love her guts.

9. Lil Nas X's three outfits

He wowed us with the intricate ensembles by Donatella Versace that he dramatically unveiled. We'd expect nothing less.

8. Kim Kardashian West in all black

This was one of the most polarizing outfits of the night. The head-to-toe fit was Balenciaga and it made us feel something but what, we're not sure. What is for sure? Kim knows how to work it even incognito.

7. Rihanna in her giant Balenciaga gown

Rihanna slayed in her black coat dress and beanie, looking like a vampy star from the 1920s. Plus, it just gave us massive blanket vibes, which we dig.

6. Iman in her sunburst gown and headpiece

Iman definitely stole the show in her all-gold getup.

5. Lupita Nyong'o in all denim

Channeling the early 2000s Britney and Justin VMA outfits, Lupita pulls off an all-denim Versace gown like nobody's business.

4. Billie Eilish's tribute to Marilyn Monroe

Whether it was a tribute to Marilyn Monroe or Barbie, Billie Eilish, who was the co-chair of the event this year, stunned in this pink Oscar de la Renta gown and her curled blonde hair. It's a drastic change from her typical look.

3. Michaela Coel in her sparkly Balenciaga bodysuit

Just WOW.

2. Kendall Jenner in a sheer starry gown

Kendall knocked it out of the park with this Givenchy dress that looks like she bathed in the Milky Way.

1. Anok Yai 

Anok Yai looks absolutely stunning in her Oscar de la Renta gown made of glittering stars that get more numerous toward the neckline. She was a knockout.

