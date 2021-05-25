New York
Timeout

First Avenue Subway Station L train
Photograph: Courtesy MTA

These are the worst subway stations, according to New Yorkers

See which stations are driving New Yorkers crazy.

By
Shaye Weaver
New Yorkers agree that taking the subway is both frustrating and necessary. Yes, we depend on it to get to work and to our favorite spots in NYC, but the dirt and grime, the weird characters, the maze of stairs and the intermittent flooding is almost too much to bear.

One thing we do like, however, is complaining about the subway, so when New York Times Metro reporter Michael Gold asked people on Twitter what their least favorite station is, there was no hesitation to share.

Here are some of the worst subway stations, according to New Yorkers.

14th Street-Union Square

The platform pushes, slashing, the screeching, the scary moving platform and the summer heat on the 4/5/6 platform make Union Square unbearable for many.

Times Square (including the tunnel to Port Authority)

The "sadistic" long walk between the connected lines, the crowding at rush hour, the heat, the 45-degree angled ramp, and the depressing poem that tells you to turn around, give up and go home is enough to drive commuters crazy.

Lexington Avenue stations (4/5/6 trains)

From the sewer stench on 59th Street's 4/5 platform is the "devil's armpit," its 6 platform is full of rude people who don't move to let people out and its RWN platform gets overcrowded too often. The 63rd Street at Lexington takes way too many elevators to get to ground level.

34th Street-Herald Square

It's well-known that this station is one of the hottest with temperatures reaching over 100 degrees on a regular basis. One Tweet said it is "hotter than the actual core of the earth in August," but what else makes it one of the worst stations? It's super deep so you have to take never-ending ramps or escalators and you're not even at ground level yet.

Canal Street (J/N/Q/R trains)

First, Canal Street's southbound Q platform "smells like horse died there the year the Dodgers left Brooklyn,' according to Amanda Barrett, and "the platform toward the front it's only big enough for one pre-pandemic weight person." The station as a whole is maze-like so transfers are pretty terrible.

Hoyt-Schermerhorn

The fact that the G tracks don't connect to Manhattan — it's confusing AF. It also has "foreboding unused outer platforms and long walks through empty tunnels."

168th Street

Also steamy during the summer, 168th on the 1 or A platforms is like "a chicken gathering waiting to be cooked in data hot ass station," according to @icedoutflyaway1. It's also "elevator dependent," meaning that if the "slow hot death box" of an elevator breaks, it's unclear how to get out, riders say.

181st Street (1 train)

"Terrifying elevators" and "dungeon vibes" are found at this stop. It's another one with only elevators used to exit and they always break down, according to straphangers. It's too small for the population that lives near the stop, which services the 1 train.

What was the MTA's response? They asked people to check out its progress on capital projects:

