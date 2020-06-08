These brothers have created a mushroom farm in Queens

Across New York City, as restaurants place more emphasis on meat-alternatives and foraged ingredients, mushrooms have made their way onto more and more diners’s plates. Now, a new Queens-based mushroom delivery service called Mushroom Queens hopes to make it easier to bring gourmet ‘shrooms into the home. The newly-launched farm currently delivers to Forest Hills, Rego Park, Kew Gardens and Roosevelt Island, but the team has plans to expand delivery across the boroughs. While the company is not the first in New York to offer mushroom delivery, its focus on bringing artisanal mushrooms to Queens residents—a borough with far fewer restaurants spotlighted in the media compared to Brooklyn and Manhattan—has the potential to set it apart.

Mushroom Queens is founded by brothers Jeff and Adam Novzen, who are both Forest Hills natives and operate the farm out of Rego Park. “Giving back to our neighbors, more and more areas of New York City, would be our privilege,” says Jeff Novzen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mushroom Queens (@mushroomqueens) on May 29, 2020 at 5:22am PDT

Currently, the team offers several varieties of mushrooms, including Lion's Mane, shiitake and oysters (three types!).

“The substitutions you can get with these mushrooms are much more textured and playful,” says Jeff Novzen.

The mushrooms are sold in half pound orders ($12) through Mushroom Queens's website and for delivery, you have to purchase at least one pound. You can also purchase mycelium fruiting blocks to grow mushrooms yourself at home. Currently, there is a waitlist for upcoming shipments.

