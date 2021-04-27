New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
future makers
Photograph: blvxmth

These New Yorkers are helping to make the future

Not surprisingly, there was a lot of Gotham representation on Time Out’s list of “50 Future Makers,” released today.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

There’s no doubt about it—the world we are all slowly beginning to reenter looks a lot different than the one we left behind before the pandemic. Some of those changes, hopefully, will be for the better.

Doing their part to make that a reality are the 50 brilliant artists, activities and creators who made Time Out’s Future Makers list, released today. The list was compiled with the input of Time Out editors and writers all over the globe, across the 328 cities where Time Out exists. The list encompasses artists, activists, architects, filmmakers, musicians and more fascinating people with incredible stories.

You can find the full list of Future Makers: 50 amazing people changing the world here. Many New Yorkers have made the cut for the list including the filmmaker Garrett Bradley, whose award-winning documentary Time delves into the country’s devastating prison-industrial complex. Other locals highlighted in the piece include Mara Lieberman, who’s brought theater to the city’s streets this year with her immersive show Voyeur and Ianne Fields Stewart, who’s supported the Black trans community through The Okra Project. Also on the list: Aurora James, who has been helping Black-owned businesses through the 15 percent pledge, and Emily May, whose global initiative Hollaback! hopes to stamp out harassment.

The full list is definitely worth your time and can be found here.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.