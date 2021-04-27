These New Yorkers are helping to make the future

Not surprisingly, there was a lot of Gotham representation on Time Out’s list of “50 Future Makers,” released today.

There’s no doubt about it—the world we are all slowly beginning to reenter looks a lot different than the one we left behind before the pandemic. Some of those changes, hopefully, will be for the better.

Doing their part to make that a reality are the 50 brilliant artists, activities and creators who made Time Out’s Future Makers list, released today. The list was compiled with the input of Time Out editors and writers all over the globe, across the 328 cities where Time Out exists. The list encompasses artists, activists, architects, filmmakers, musicians and more fascinating people with incredible stories.

You can find the full list of Future Makers: 50 amazing people changing the world here. Many New Yorkers have made the cut for the list including the filmmaker Garrett Bradley, whose award-winning documentary Time delves into the country’s devastating prison-industrial complex. Other locals highlighted in the piece include Mara Lieberman, who’s brought theater to the city’s streets this year with her immersive show Voyeur and Ianne Fields Stewart, who’s supported the Black trans community through The Okra Project. Also on the list: Aurora James, who has been helping Black-owned businesses through the 15 percent pledge, and Emily May, whose global initiative Hollaback! hopes to stamp out harassment.



The full list is definitely worth your time and can be found here.

