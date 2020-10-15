New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
nyc
Photograph: @throughkelseyslens

These NYC homes are decked out in spooky Halloween decorations

These residences across the five boroughs take the cake in creative decor.

By
Collier Sutter
Advertising

Halloween season is here! While the holiday may look a little different this year, nothing is stopping NYC residents from jazzing up their exteriors to ring in the spooky day in bold style.

Apartment buildings and brownstones are already tricked out with creepy touches like gigantic spiders, climbing skeletons, kooky jack-o-lanterns, and cobweb-covered brick. While some may induce the screams of passersby, others will turn you green with autumnal design envy. Aside from checking out NYC's creepiest haunted houses, take a gander at the spookiest (and most creative) decorations on the block from Park Slope to the Upper West Side.

View this post on Instagram

There’s a party going on in Brooklyn 🎃🕸👻🕷☠️ #ILoveNY

A post shared by New York City (@melliekr) on

View this post on Instagram

Halloween vibes in Brooklyn 🎃🕸🕷 #ILoveNY

A post shared by New York City (@melliekr) on

View this post on Instagram

Spotted some spooky decorations on the Upper East Side today! 🎃☠️

A post shared by Kelsey ✈️ Travel & NYC (@throughkelseyslens) on

Most popular on Time Out

- The longest outdoor mountain coaster in the country just opened in Upstate New York
- NYC’s largest wine bar opens this week on the Hudson River
- Five NYC performers tell us what they’ve been up to since March
- A new Medusa sculpture now stands victoriously across from NYC criminal court
- Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot this year in NYC

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.