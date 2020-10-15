These residences across the five boroughs take the cake in creative decor.

Halloween season is here! While the holiday may look a little different this year, nothing is stopping NYC residents from jazzing up their exteriors to ring in the spooky day in bold style.

Apartment buildings and brownstones are already tricked out with creepy touches like gigantic spiders, climbing skeletons, kooky jack-o-lanterns, and cobweb-covered brick. While some may induce the screams of passersby, others will turn you green with autumnal design envy. Aside from checking out NYC's creepiest haunted houses, take a gander at the spookiest (and most creative) decorations on the block from Park Slope to the Upper West Side.

View this post on Instagram There’s a party going on in Brooklyn 🎃🕸👻🕷☠️ #ILoveNY A post shared by New York City (@melliekr) on Oct 14, 2020 at 5:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram Halloween vibes in Brooklyn 🎃🕸🕷 #ILoveNY A post shared by New York City (@melliekr) on Oct 7, 2020 at 4:01am PDT

