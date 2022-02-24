New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Airbnb
Airbnb

These spectacular off-season Hamptons rentals are waiting for you

WFH means Work from Hamptons, right?

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

If you haven't been to the Hamptons during the coldest months of the year, you're missing out. Gone are the crowds and the lines and even the steep price tags the locale is known for Memorial Day through Labor Day. Instead, the beautiful ocean views are all yours, dogs are welcome on the beaches, and rental prices drop substantially for architectural masterpieces vacant through early spring. Accessible via the bus (book a ticket on the Hamptons Jitney) and the LIRR, a getaway to the Hamptons is only a few hours out of the city, and a nice change of pace and scenery.

Check out these deals on off-season rentals still available before the summer 2022 crowd moves in. And by deals, we mean multi-room houses, all under $350/night. Affordable oases await! 

Beach Chic in East Hampton

Airbnb
Airbnb

This three bedroom, three bath house is wonderfully cozy for a group six to catch up by the fire, or work remotely at several suny sitting areas. The bright light is a welcome change from dreary winter city gloom and the home is a short walk from town. $275/night. 

Four Bedroom in Water Mill South

AirBnB
AirBnB

A house so stylish and comfortable you'll never want to leave. Accommodating up to 8 guests, this renovated home is just one block from Mecox Bay, where you can watch gorgeous sunsets and enjoy peaceful waterfront scenery. The heated pool is closed until May, but you can still enjoy the deck and propane grill. $325/night 

East Hampton Three Bedroom on a Private Beach

Airbnb
Airbnb

Bundle up with seven of your closest friends, because this high-ceilinged home is your key to a relaxing weekend (or full week!) out of the city. Imagine: Movie nights with the crackling fireplace, group meals at the sun-drenched dining room table, and plenty of patio time when the sun is out. $300/night

Six Bedroom Southampton Serenity

Airbnb
Airbnb

Take a polar plunge in the outdoor shower or just enjoy the calm in this house that sits on its own half-acre. No parties allowed, but this home can host up to six guests for your cuddly readathon weekend away. $300/night

Spacious Three Bedroom Scandinavian

Airbnb
Airbnb

Out East, but with an international vibe, this East Hampton getaway in the woods is perfect for the chilly weather. Complete with a wood-burning fireplace and prime location close to town and nearby Sag Harbor, you can't go wrong with this Scandinavian getaway. $350/night

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Winter

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.