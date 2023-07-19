Third Avenue is getting 40 blocks of new bike and bus lanes

For many New Yorkers, the city’s extensive subway system might be a quicker commute option than any above-ground transportation. But thanks to a new project by the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT), riding your bike and taking the bus is about to get a whole lot easier.

The NYC DOT recently announced a bus and bike lane expansion project aimed to make transportation on the streets more safe and efficient. Approximately 40 blocks from midtown to the Upper East Side along Third Avenue will be redesigned as part of the “Complete Streets” project, creating wider lanes and faster routes to facilitate transportation at one of NYC’s busiest streets.

"This nearly two-mile project will make a busy stretch of Manhattan smoother and safer for bus riders, pedestrians, and cyclists, including many hard-working delivery workers," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “We've worked closely with the community to come up with a plan that works for everyone, and we look forward to helping those who live, work, and travel through the East Side get around more quickly and safely."

Construction on the new project will begin next week. Commuters can expect the following changes:

More spacious bike lanes

Complete Streets will widen the current 6-foot bike lane along Third Avenue by 3 feet, creating a safer and more comfortable nine-foot lane with a three-foot buffer. Even wider 11-foot lanes will be added to the uphill sections between 64 and 66 Streets and 80 to 82 Streets to increase the flow of transportation—especially for faster-moving e-mobility commuters.

On eight left-turning intersections, bike lanes will be widened to 10 feet and will be protected by physical barriers. This will allow sufficient space for both riders waiting at red lights and those passing through green lights.

NYC DOT will monitor the new bike lanes both during and after construction to ensure their efficiency and implement necessary changes.

Improved Bus Routes

The busy Third Avenue provides service on the M98, M101, M102 and M103 bus routes to approximately 50,000 daily riders.

Complete Streets will improve service by adding a 24/7 camera-enforced offset bus lane adjacent to the street’s parking lane. This dedicated bus space will make loading and unloading quicker and easier, especially during morning and afternoon rush hours. It will also now allow for connections to the Q32, Q60, Q101, M66, M72, M79 SBS, M86 SBS and M96 services.

Safer streets for pedestrians and delivery workers

Complete Streets will also prioritize pedestrian safety by creating new pedestrian islands at intersections to increase walkers' visibility and speed up cross times. Select intersections will also include new “offset crossings” to increase cyclist and driver visibility while slowing driver turns.

Delivery workers can expect two new layover areas to rest and wait for deliveries between 84 and 85 Streets and between 86 and 87 Streets—where delivery volume is high. This helps ensure workers’ safety and keeps sidewalks free of cyclists.