This 10,000-square-foot haunted house is returning to NYC this year

Fans of all things spooky, rejoice: one of the most popular haunted houses in New York, Blood Manor, will reopen later this month on September 28 for its 21st year.

The 10,000 square-foot mansion at 359 Broadway in Manhattan boasts plenty of blood-chilling rooms, spooky corridors and a labyrinth filled with surprises that will make you jump in abject horror.

RECOMMENDED: Halloween in NYC 2024: everything you need to know

But there's more: a great cast of actors equipped to instill maximum jump scares and state-of-the-art special effects and technology that combine reality with fantasy so that you don't quite know what's real and what isn't.

Some things to keep in mind: the entire journey through Blood Manor is done on foot it is recommended not to wear white or expensive clothing for fear of getting dirty. Groups of six are led in at once to take in the 20-minute-long experience but, if you're too scared, you can exit the shenanigans at any given point. The staff on hand is also trained not to touch guests.

You can snag your timed entry tickets here. If you don't want to commit to a certain time, you might want to opt for a walk-in visit during the last two hours of the day every night. The only caveat is that you might have to wait a little bit longer to walk in.

BloodManor will be open to the public starting Saturday, September 28 and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until November 3.