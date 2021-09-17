This churro hot dog is everything we’ve ever wanted in a single dish

Whether it’s a milkshake with a cake on top or a mash-up between a pizza and a cupcake, New Yorkers love taking two equally good things and combining them into one, brand-new, arguably even better thing. Today’s example: The Churro Dog.

The Spanish churros shop La Churreria at 284 Mulberry Street is celebrating this week’s launch of The Feast of San Gennaro with an over-the-top, limited-edition menu item that will have you skipping dessert because you already had it for dinner.

The Churro Dog ($7) consists of freshly fried churros and Basque-style Chistorra sausage, topped with caramelized onions. As a winning combo, you can also pair the sweet-and-savory treat with an ice-cold Estrella Galicia beer for just $15 total. If that’s not a crowd-pleasing deal, we don’t know what is.

The one catch? The sugary sausage snack won’t be there for long! You have until Sunday, September 26 to pick one up to try for yourself. (Grab extra napkins.) Luckily, if you miss it there’s no need to worry. A similar boundary-crossing churros dish, the Churro Egg Sandwich, is on the shop’s regular menu every single day.

You can check out an exclusive look at that sugary breakfast treat on the Time Out New York Instagram tomorrow.