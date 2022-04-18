This cool new vegan café and plant store is now open in The Bronx

There’s a brand-new way to get your green fix in The Bronx!

A new combination vegan restaurant and plant store opened on Wednesday in the Bruckner Building at 2417 Third Avenue. Mae Mae Café is now offering plant-forward dishes on a Latin-inspired menu, including Mushroom Mole Tacos (White onion, cilantro, sesame seeds, corn tortilla), Huitlacoche Quesadilla (Corn, lime, onion, radish, vegan queso blanco, coconut crema) and a Crispy Tortilla Salad (Romaine lettuce, black beans, watermelon radish, lime, onion, cilantro vinaigrette.) Who said eating your greens had to be boring?

The café is operated by the catering and hospitality company Great Performances and ingredients in the dishes are sourced directly from their organic Katchkie Farm in upstate New York. You can check out the full menu here.

“Opening this neighborhood café was always part of our plan when we moved Great Performances to The Bronx in 2019,” said Liz Neumark, founder of Great Performances in a statement. “As we settled in and got to know our new community, we decided it should be plant-based to symbolize our long-standing advocacy of delicious, affordable and healthy eating in an area with few choices. Adding the plant store and Katchkie Farm CSA is our way of bringing more green to Mott Haven.”

After you empty your plate of plants, you can fill your shopping cart with them. An array of plants are available for sale at the café and local Bronx residents can also participate in Katchkie Farm’s CSA on-site. Weekly shares will be available for pick-up every Wednesday at the café from June through November.

Mae Mae Café is now open Monday through Friday from 8am–3pm. Breakfast items like Hot Quinoa Porridge and House-baked Vegan Breakfast Pastries are being offered in the mornings.