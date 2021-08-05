This downtown hotel will let you book a room to play video games

Leave your Nintendo Switch on the couch at home, because this new experience is so much better than playing video games at home. Walker Hotel Tribeca is turning gaming in the air conditioning into a full on experience, thanks to new bookable video game suites.

Starting Thursday, August 12 and culminating on National Video Game Day, September 12, the hotel will offer three distinct video game experiences.

Arcade Archives will delve into the classics with Walker’s throwback arcade which includes beloved retro games like Pacman, Big Buck Hunting, pinball and more. A VR suite will allow gamers to fully immerse themselves in the video game universe with Walker’s Oculus VR headset, which promises an otherworldly experience. The Vintage Video Games suite is equipped with beloved consoles like the Nintendo N64, so gamers can settle in and transport themselves back to the 90s with classic video games.

Tickets begin at $25 for a 90 minute reservation window at any of these suites. Book online at walkerhotels.com.

For those who can't get enough gaming in just an hour and a half, Walker is also offering guests who want to make a night of it an “It’s All Fun and Games” package now through August 30th, which will offer overnight guests exclusive access to the game rooms at a time of their choice. Plus, the slumber party Mario Kart enthusiasts will enjoy two complimentary appetizers from the Walker Tribeca lobby bar, a mini Polaroid camera for snapping pics of your high scores, and upgrades and late check out upon availability. Rates start at $270. It's a nerd's dream summer vacation.