This downtown NYC hotel is offering naptime subscriptions

The days are getting longer, and while that means more sunlight and time to be out and about in the city, that also means some of us could use a nap.

Luckily, a boutique hotel is hearing our tired please and offering a new Midday Nap Membership to let drowsy downtowners get in some afternoon z's.

Walker Hotels is honoring World Sleep Month this march with new naptime options, acknowledging that many used to dozing off on their couches during the workday can no longer do so with back-to-office instructions.

New Yorkers can take their daily nap at the Walker Tribeca or Greenwich Village, Monday through Thursday from 12pm–4pm for the entire month of March. Members can sign up for four 90 minute slots for $199 or non-members can sign up for one nap for $75, enough time for the perfect power nap and extra time to refresh. Each nap pod accommodates one person, so don't get any lunchtime rendez vous ideas.

Membership includes access to nap pods (90 minute sessions) outfitted with linens and monogrammed robes from Revival. Access to Walker’s fitness facilities, Sleepytime tea from Celestial Seasonings to aid in relaxation, a Slip Eye Mask, sleep-improving goodies from Aromatherapy Associates and CBD dots from oHHo. Waking up after all that rest-encouraging pampering seems tough. Guests who oversleep and stay past their allotted appointments will be charged a fee.

In addition to Nap Pod memberships, travelers to the city can also book Walker's Ultimate Sleep Package, designed to help guests reset with a perfect sleep each night. The package includes products to help you relax and comfortable. Package rates start at $269 at Walker Hotel Tribeca and $329 at Walker Greenwich Village and can be booked here for stays through the end of the month, with late check out to ensure you get all that sleep in.