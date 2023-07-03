New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
EN Japanese Brasserie chicken bucket
Photograph: courtesy of EN Japanese Brasserie

This fried chicken happy hour may be the after-work hang of the summer

EN Japanese Brasserie just launched a super fun weekday special.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Cold beer and crispy fried chicken is the perfect pairing on a summer day, and one upscale downtown restaurant is helping you indulge. At a good price!

En Japanese Brasserie, the West Village’s luxe multilevel Japanese restaurant, just launched new summer specials, and its Japanese beer and fried chicken bucket are particularly enticing.

The special costs $95 and includes a large bucket of the restaurant’s signature fried chicken and Japanese craft beers for four people. Better yet, it runs on the weekends, Tuesday to Sunday, from 5:30pm to 8pm. At less than $25 a person for bites and drinks, that’s a pretty good deal in Manhattan. An order for fried chicken (on a plate, not a bucket), typically goes for $19 on the dinner menu, so happy hour is definitely offering a value. 

The happy hour will run all summer and is available at EN Japanese Brasserie’s bar or outdoor seating.

More of a late-night drinker? EN Japanese Brasserie has also launched a series of groovy vinyl sessions, Wednesdays - Saturdays, 10pm - 2am. Resident DJs will play curated record collections, and Japanese craft cocktails are served.  Vintage turntables and Westminster Royal High Fidelity speakers set the mood for an immersive audio experience. The restaurant itself has rare records from around the world, handpicked by founder Reika Alexander. 

If you’re looking to get lit, the music bar also offers a Japanese bottle service called ‘Botorukipu,’ which is the concept of ‘bottle keep.’ Guests will be able to purchase and enjoy an unfinished bottle of alcohol, which will be kept under their name for the next time they return to the restaurant. Talk about a cool way to impress a date! 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.