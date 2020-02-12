This Friends-themed brunch is coming to NYC this summer

This is the one where they all went for brunch.

If Friends has gotten you through bad times and its quotes make up a large part of your vocabulary, we couldn't be more excited to tell you there's a Friends-themed brunch headed your way.

The pop-up is coming on June 14 at a location that will be announced at a later date and will include a costume competition for those who want to channel their favorite friend (whether that's through a recreation of the Rachel hairdo or Ross in leather pants), themed drinks, Ross' moist maker sandwiches, trivia and charades. Organizers tell us not to expect Rachel's horrific shepherd's pie trifle. (Phew.)

We expect it to be full of nostalgia with episodes playing in the background and some props here and there (cue the turkey with shades), but The Brunch Club, the group behind the event, will disclose more as the event draws nearer.

Maybe by then, we'll know if Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will actually reunite for a special on HBO Max.

The experience is making its rounds here in the U.S. with a stop in Denver, too.

With Friends off Netflix, this could be a good antidote for your withdrawal, especially since it's been months since the Warner Bros/Superfly Friends25 pop-up celebrating its anniversary closed.

Make sure to sign up on the-brunch-club.com to be alerted when tickets go on sale.