This garden oasis rooftop in Murray Hill is the NYC’s newest summer hotspot

Summer in New York means happy hour, basking in the sun and getting off the humid and bustling city streets—all of which can be found at IGC Hospitality’s newest rooftop bar the Vintage Green.

The newest and largest rooftop from IGC Hospitality, which has brought you Refinery, Royalton Park Avenue and Glass Ceiling rooftops, Vintage Green opened on July 24 as the perfect summer hotspot for drinking, socializing and entertainment.

Take the elevator up from the Shelburne Sonesta Hotel in Murray Hill to the top floor, and you’ll find a wrap-around terrace with indoor and outdoor space—with a bar in each—and plenty of different seating areas. The Vintage Green, at 11,000 square feet, provides visitors with fine dining, delicious cocktails and live immersive art and augmented reality entertainment. This all exists in a garden oasis atmosphere, where plants and greenery juxtapose the close-up view of the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building and the East River.

With a vintage and garden aesthetic comes contemporary culinary delights, provided by Chef Chris D’Ambrosio, formerly of Bouley. These delicious mouthwatering morsels include caviar, oysters and hotdogs. Wash that all down with elevated cocktails, like a passionfruit aperol margarita, brought to you by Beverage Director Nancy Santiago.

On top of delicious food and drink, there will be live pop-up performances all summer, from musicians and skateboarders to jugglers, breakdancers and more. Featured performers include actor Doug Gillespie (Life and Trust), actress Leslie Kraus (Sleep No More, Drowned Man), Dan Safer and award-winning magician Blaise Serra. This live immersive art, on top of augmented reality entertainment, is curated by Sylvana Levy, founder of SLX Global, and will appear on the rooftop all summer long.

So take the elevator up to Vintage Green and feel the relaxation from escaping the city’s streets. With a cocktail in hand and a bao bun in the other, and entertainment right in front of you, you have yourself the perfect summer evening. The Vintage Green is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5pm onwards.