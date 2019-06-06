This gorgeous rainbow pool is open on Roosevelt Island for the summer

Okay, we all agree that NYC is the greatest 321 square miles on the globe. But sometimes that summer sun can get us grieving as we trudge around through the heat. But, don't stress, we have the perfect escape for you!

This season, float atop the Roosevelt Island Pool among the painted pool deck’s vibrant rainbows. The tradition of bringing color to the pool every summer began five years ago—and ever since then, sun lovers have flocked to the island each swimming season to see how the selected artist has brought the pavement to life. Together, the Manhattan Pool Park Club and City Habitats New Developments decide which artist will be tasked with dressing the pool in the most eye-catching designs and colors every year. Last year, they chose Technodrome1—who adorned the deck in a fanciful candy-colored design.

This year's pick is Elizabeth Sutton, a local artist who favors dazzling pops of color. Using 60 gallons of paint in 18 different shades, Sutton transformed the pool area into an effervescent sunburst pattern—complete with playful yellow striped umbrellas. We just hope the rain will stay away from this cheery rainbow and its breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline!

For Roosevelt Island citizens, weekday rates are $25 and weekend rates are $30. Non-islanders can enjoy the blissful space for just $40 on weekdays and $60 on weekends.

This summer, when the pavement seems to be burning holes through your soles, leave the urban landscape behind for a scene straight out of a whimsical musical set!

Photograph: Courtesy Max Touhey for Citi Habitats

Photograph: Courtesy Max Touhey for Citi Habitats