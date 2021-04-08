This Hamptons-inspired rooftop is now open for summer

It’s still going to be quite a long time until we can hit up the beach in Manhattan, but one rooftop bar is bringing the beach to midtown.

The now-open Sandbar Rooftop, located on the 23rd floor of the Hilton on 26th St, is chock-full of Hamptons beach décor including lifeguard chairs, hanging lounges and swings made from reclaimed wine barrels. (Since it’s Hamptons-inspired, we’re gonna go out on a limb and say they once held rosé.)

In addition to 360-degree views of Manhattan and the nearby Empire State Building, the elevated destination offers handcrafted cocktails and pinsa-style pizzas. It’s currently open from Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 3pm through 11pm by reservation-only—so if you want to check it out for yourself (and who wouldn’t in this lovely weather) then be sure to make a reservation.

Though you may not have heard of the rooftop (one of the first newer ones we’ve seen so far this season), it’s not exactly brand-new. It first opened last fall before closing for the winter. With the city opening up, and the pace of vaccinations in the city picking up, however, hopefully there will be more beach (and beach-inspired) trips in your future this summer.

Photograph: Courtesy Sandbar Rooftop