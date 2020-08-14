This house on a waterfall is available to rent just three hours from NYC

The home is built over a stream with two private watering holes and is available to rent via Airbnb.

Hiking to a waterfall can be an all-day trip, but this house in Roxbury, New York brings the waterfall to you.

All you have to do to see it is walk into the living room and look out the floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Step out onto the outdoor deck, and you've got a front-row seat to the roaring natural wonder.

The uniquely built and designed A-frame home is just three hours by car from New York City and can house six guests across three bedrooms, according to its listing on Airbnb.

It was built in the 1960s and has a pool table room, weber charcoal grill, a full kitchen with eating area and a living room that has a TV with basic cable. WiFi is also available throughout the house in case you want to catch some streams of the digital variety.

But the outside is really why you're booking this Airbnb—in addition to having your own private waterfall, there are also two private swimming holes—one under the base of the waterfall and another bigger swimming hole just a short hike away.

It costs $275 a night to rent out the spectacular home.

Most popular on Time Out

- 20 notable NYC restaurants and bars that have now permanently closed

- The 13 best waterfront restaurants in NYC

- You can now book a roomette on Amtrak and bring a friend for free

- Most NYC subway stations now have OMNY scanners to replace MetroCards

- When is the first day of school? Here’s what NYC parents need to know

Share the story