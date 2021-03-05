This immersive new public art installation brings colorful light-up platforms to the Brooklyn waterfront

A new public art installation unveiled at Domino Park this morning is lighting up the East River waterfront.

Created by new media artist Jen Lewin, the interactive piece is called Reflect. Taking its cues from patterns found in nature, the work takes the form of three concentric rings each consisting of interactive platforms that respond to visitor’s steps. (AKA The light changes when you walk on it!) The constantly changing work spans 2,400-square-feet across the Brooklyn waterfront, providing a technicolor, waterfront light show.

Domino Park is the first spot in the US to host the piece which was created as part of the larger, 15,000-square-foot work Cosmos. During the day, the sculpture mirrors the sky and surrounding environment and at night it lights up in the brightly colored dots you can check out in the video above. (It kind of looks like you're inside a video game.)

Jen Lewin, Reflect at Domino Park, Brooklyn, March 2021. Drone footage by Demian Neufeld, Ryders Alley Media, and Matt Emmi. Edited by Joshua Pullar. Artwork (c) 2021 Jen Lewin

“I’m thrilled that Reflect will make its American debut in my hometown of Brooklyn at Domino Park, where I hope New Yorkers will find a much-needed escape in the vibrant, playful nature of this work,” said Reflect artist Jen Lewin. “Reflect will continue to travel around the globe, bringing joy to adults and children alike during these extraordinary times.”

The colorful new artwork allows people to interact with the sculpture while also maintaining a safe social distance of six feet. It's free and open to the public every day from 8am until 10pm.

