This insanely gooey French Onion Eggo Grilled Cheese is the hot mess you want in your life

It’s a good time to be a cheese lover in NYC with the recent debut of Murray’s new mac and cheese restaurant and, now, a new insanely cheesy offering from Clinton Hall.

For lactose-friendly folks, Clinton Hall and Kellogg’s have teamed up to present a sandwich and soup combo that's so ooey-gooey, we have no idea how you're supposed to eat it without becoming a cheese monster.

If you loved Clinton Hall’s doughnut grilled cheese—a gloriously sloppy mess that dangles above a steamy bowl of tomato soup—you may want to try “The French Onion Eggo Grilled Cheese” in collaboration with Kellogg’s.

Mozzarella, Swiss and gruyere are melted between two, perfectly crispy Eggo waffles. The sandwich sits above a bowl of french onion soup that is loaded with crispy onions and, oh yeah, more cheese.

If you’re not afraid to get a little messy, the menu item ($15) is available for the month of March at all five Clinton Hall locations in the city. Get yours now while supplies last.