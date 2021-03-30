This interactive artwork hidden in Chelsea features walls covered in fascinating objects

The piece by NYC-based artist Laura Morrison is inspired by the space's past as an antiques flea market.

There’s a massive work of art hidden in a Chelsea hotel’s lobby that’s worth taking some time to explore.

Created by NYC-based artist Laura Morrison, the installation can be found inside of the Renaissance Chelsea (yes, a Marriott) on 25th St. Morrison took inspiration for the piece from the hotel’s location which used to house the Antiques Garage flea market. (One man's trash!)

Building on that theme, Morrison sourced ephemera and objects for the piece like door knockers, handles and more from various antique outlets. The giant walls full of mounted objects are also interactive—you can even touch all of the things, though that’s not happening much at the moment thanks to Covid. It would make for a fun cheap date, though.

The photo below gives a better sense of the scale of the piece.

Photograph: Courtesy Indiewalls

"Large scale and monumental projects like this are still male territory for the most part, so I was thrilled that they invited a woman to do this," Morrison tells us.

Morrison worked with Indiewalls and the design firm Stonehill Taylor for the piece which debuted last year, right at the start of the pandemic (hence its ongoing under-the-radar status.) You can swing by and check out the massive artwork for yourself at 112 W 25th St.

