Some NYC blocks just make you stop in your tracks and take it all in.

This block, Lincoln Place between New York Avenue and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights, is one of these moments of oasis. It was just named the greenest residential block in NYC for the annual Greenest Block in Brooklyn contest this week, beating out more than 100 other blocks in the borough—from Williamsburg to Fort Hamilton to DUMBO to Canarsie as well as Flatbush, Prospect Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Crown Heights, New Lots and Park Slope.

Photograph: Artchan Nadura

Photograph: Artchan Nadura

Photograph: Artchan Nadura

The residents of the winning block formed a gardening committee called P.L.A.N.T. and also took home first-place wins in 2022 and 2019. Since their last win, they’ve been mentoring people who want to learn more about gardening in their communities like tree bed care, for instance.

“We are incredibly proud of our block (P.L.A.N.T) for winning Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Greenest Block in Brooklyn contest for the third time,” said Perri Edwards and Althea Joseph, P.L.A.N.T. leadership. “Even if we hadn’t won First Place, we still would’ve won because of the connections we built with our neighbors and the community around us throughout the process. We hope to meet more of you out at Lincoln Place, and we look forward to competing again in 2026!”

A panel of judges—including Brooklyn Botanic Garden staffers, horticulturists and New York City reporters—determined the winners this year. Not only does the winning block get bragging rights, but it gets cash prizes and certificates to display on the sidewalk. All Greenest Block participants may also receive a fall bulb gift and participation certificate, organizers say.

This year’s contest theme mirrored Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s 2024 summer theme, “Natural Attractions,” which is all about the importance of pollinators in our ecosystem. Special consideration was apparently given to blocks that had plants that support native insect pollinators.

Photograph: Jibreel Cooper, courtesy Brooklyn Botanic Garden | Muse Cafe won greenest storefront

The Greenest Block contest has been going on for almost 30 years with the aim of encouraging streetscape greening and community building. “The contest supports communities in coming together to address issues unique to living in a densely populated urban environment,” organizers say.

Other categories in the contest exist, including Rookie of the Year, the National Grid Leadership in Sustainable Practices Award, the Media Darling Award, The Greenest Storefront, Best Street Tree Beds, Best Community Garden Streetscape and Best Window Box.

Here’s a complete list of the winners:

Residential Category

1st Place

P.L.A.N.T., Lincoln Place between New York Avenue & Nostrand Avenues, Crown Heights

2nd Place

Crown Heights Keepers, Eastern Parkway between Bedford Avenue & Franklin Avenue, Crown Heights

3rd Place

Bay Ridge Blooms, Ridge Boulevard between 71st Street & Ovington Avenue, Bay Ridge

Greenest Storefront

1st Place

Muse Cafe, 497 6th Avenue, Entered by 12th Street Block Association, Park Slope

2nd Place

Kos Kaffe, 251 5th Avenue, Entered by Garfield Block Association 5th and 6th, Park Slope

3rd Place

Hilary Finn Gardens, 553 Henry Street, Entered by President Street, Carroll Gardens

Best Street Tree Beds

1st Place

Bay Ridge Blooms, Ridge Boulevard between 71st Street & Ovington Avenue, Bay Ridge

2nd Place

Hampton, Sterling, Virginia Place & Kingston Avenue Block Association, Inc., Hampton Place between Park Place & Sterling Place, Crown Heights

3rd Place

Cleveland-Pitkin Block Association, Cleveland Street between Belmont Avenue & Pitkin Avenue, East New York

Best Community Garden Streetscape

1st Place

Green Acres Community Garden, Franklin Ave between Clifton Place & Greene Avenue, Bedford-Stuyvesant

2nd Place

Lincoln Road Garden, Lincoln Road between Nostrand Avenue & Rogers Avenue, Lefferts Gardens

3rd Place (TIE)

Union Street Garden and Community Development, Union Street between Classon Avenue & Franklin Avenue, Crown Heights

Santos Community Garden, Mermaid Avenue between West 21st Street & West 22nd Street, Coney Island

Best Window Box

1st Place

365 East 46th Street, East 46th Linden-Church Block Association

2nd Place

177 Madison Street, Entered by Madison Street #3 Block Association

3rd Place

30A Hampton Place, Entered by Hampton, Sterling, Virginia Place & Kingston Avenue Block Association, Inc.

4th Place

1201 Union Street, Entered By Union Street Block and Civic Association

National Grid Leadership in Sustainable Practices Award

Maple Street Community Garden, Maple Street Between Rogers Avenue & Nostrand Avenue, Lefferts Gardens

Rookie of the Year

HER/King Atlantic Block Association, Agate Court between Atlantic Avenue & Dead End, Bedford Stuyvesant

Media Darling Award

Crown Heights Keepers, Eastern Parkway between Bedford Avenue & Franklin Avenue, Crown Heights