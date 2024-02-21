New York
Timeout

Brooklyn Public Library
Gregg Richards

This late-night party at the Brooklyn Public Library is a bookworm’s dream

The BPL will stay open until 2am with programming including live music, guided conversations, workshops and more.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
After hours at the library is getting lit.

The eighth annual Night in the Library will return to Brooklyn’s Central Library at Grand Army Plaza on Saturday, March 16. The free event will kick off at 7pm and run until 2am with programming including live music, guided conversations, workshops and more. 

This year’s theme will be “Out of Darkness,” with leading thinkers, teachers and creatives engaging with topics regarding facing hardship, rather than evading it. That is, programming will center around confronting the difficult times we live with honesty and curiosity, to inspire understanding the world instead of retreating from it, according to a press release.

Previously known as the Night of Philosophy, this Night at the Library will include talks by Astra Taylor, Fred Moten, Philip Gourevitch, Sasha Issenberg, Alissa Quart, Nikhil Goyal, Chester Higgins Jr., Sarah Lewis and the National Coalition Against Censorship's Lee Rowland.

There will also be live podcast recordings, including Ms. Foundation's United Bodies and the ACLU's At Liberty. Music will be co-curated by National Sawdust, including performances by Bread & Puppet Theater, and more. 

The event will take place throughout the library, and reading at any time is also totally fine.

Like most library events, the program is unticketed and free, but guests are encouraged to RSVP online. About 6,000 people typically attend the annual event.  

Want more library time? Brooklyn Public Library is currently hosting a Browse the Branches initiative, encouraging patrons to visit all 62 locations. Participants can get a special sticker at each location, to put in a Browse the Branches booklet. Visiting half the branches earns a free bookmark and 25% off an item at the Brooklyn Public Library web shop. Those who fill the whole booklet will be gifted a receive a special tote, plus prizes including a collector’s library card, gift certificates and other goodies announced throughout the year-long project. The first person to complete the challenge will also get a professional photo shoot at Central Library.

