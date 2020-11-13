This map shows positive Covid cases by NYC zip code

Everyone’s least favorite map has returned.

With Covid cases on the rise once again in NYC, and the city and state introducing new rules and regulations in an effort to stop its spread, another grim item from earlier in the year is now back: the city-released daily data showing the percent of positive cases in the city by zip code.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier this week that the city will once again be releasing zip code-specific Covid-19 data. (The city had previously stopped publishing the data in order to avoid confusion with New York State’s color-coded “zones.”)

Feel like doing a depressing deep dive? The newly updated Covid-19 data website now provides daily data in easily digestible charts and graphs. Currently, in a worrying trend, all four of the site’s main measurements are increasing with the percent of people who have tested positive in the last seven days now at 2.6 percent, dangerously close to the 3 percent threshold when schools may begin to close. Cases overall were at 5,918 in the last week with hospitalizations at 361 and confirmed deaths at 55.

Below that, an interactive map lets you easily see the seven-day percent positive numbers by zip code throughout the city, providing an easy reference tool for knowing both where your neighborhood stands and for navigating the city. In addition to the percent positive, you can also see the number of people tested per zip code to give you a more accurate representation of the state of things.

You can find the full resource here.