A Turkish architecture firm has unveiled a snake-like skyscraper for New York City that's inspired by biology.

Like something out of a sci-fi film, the "Sarcostyle Tower" by Hayri Atak Architectural Design Firm, would stand 688 feet tall and take on an amorphous and transparent "ghostly stance in the city skyline."

The building twists and turns like a coiled snake and was inspired by anatomy and cell structures, according to the designers.

Photograph: Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

"When we examine it in general, the first impressive effect is that it creates an image in the mind that is tangent to all of the other neighboring structures but does not exactly resemble any of them," the designers say.

Compared with the buildings around it, it exudes a sort of "transparent ghosty stance in the city skyline."

It's unlike any building we've seen in NYC, but isn't out of line with other buildings that have been proposed, including a massive carbon-filtering tower on Roosevelt Island and two futuristic towers in Long Island City with a waterfront pool and beach, a new ferry landing, a skating rink, a park and a theater.

Sarcostyle Tower is just a concept—Hayri Atak has dreamt up many other buildings, including a design for a cliff-edge hotel with a glass-bottomed pool in Norway.

