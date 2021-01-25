New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sarcostyle skyscraper nyc
Photograph: Courtesy Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

This massive skyscraper envisioned for NYC is snake-like

The building would stand 688 feet tall.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

A Turkish architecture firm has unveiled a snake-like skyscraper for New York City that's inspired by biology.

Like something out of a sci-fi film, the "Sarcostyle Tower" by Hayri Atak Architectural Design Firm, would stand 688 feet tall and take on an amorphous and transparent "ghostly stance in the city skyline."

The building twists and turns like a coiled snake and was inspired by anatomy and cell structures, according to the designers.

RECOMMENDED: Here’s what four iconic NYC landmarks could have looked like

sarcostyle tower nyc
Photograph: Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio
sarcostyle tower nyc
Photograph: Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

"When we examine it in general, the first impressive effect is that it creates an image in the mind that is tangent to all of the other neighboring structures but does not exactly resemble any of them," the designers say. 

Compared with the buildings around it, it exudes a sort of "transparent ghosty stance in the city skyline."

It's unlike any building we've seen in NYC, but isn't out of line with other buildings that have been proposed, including a massive carbon-filtering tower on Roosevelt Island and two futuristic towers in Long Island City with a waterfront pool and beach, a new ferry landing, a skating rink, a park and a theater.

Sarcostyle Tower is just a concept—Hayri Atak has dreamt up many other buildings, including a design for a cliff-edge hotel with a glass-bottomed pool in Norway. 

Most popular on Time Out

- The 100 best movies of all time
- The 50 best family movies to watch together
- The most famous paintings of all time
- Ski near NYC with these day trips
- The 50 best things to do in NYC for locals and tourists

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.