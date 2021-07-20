This new app helps New Yorkers befriend their neighbors

If you've ever faked a phone call to avoid a run-in at the front door, peeped through your door to ensure the coast is clear to take out the trash, or just suffered countless awkward interactions in your building's elevator, this new app is for you.

OneRoof, created by New Yorkers Selin Somnez, Nikolaos Georgantas and Cem Ozer aims to help build virtual communities within apartment buildings. Because you know no one's actually posting on the communal Facebook group.

Created out of a pandemic desire to combat loneliness, particularly at home, OneRoof helps neighbors chat, meet and make friends with their building mates and neighbors, on their own terms, safely and socially. Whether you're quarantined or just shy, you can download the app to meet like-minded people who share your address, to meet up for doggy play dates, neighborhood walks or to help each other with errands or just share a cup of milk last minute.

Image: Buy Sell Barter

OneRoof is like NextDoor meets BumbleBFF, and also allows users to meet people in buildings they plan to move into in the near future. The entire concept is to facilitate making friends as an adult, build community, and be confident trusting our neighbors. Every building has its own code, and neighbors can start an internal building chat in the app if it hasn't yet taken off.

For New Yorkers considering relocating (why?), the app will also be available in more cities, to network and meet new potential neighbors, and you know, see why New Yorkers are the best neighbors.

OneRoof is free to download and available in both iOS and Android additions.