European vacations may not be in the books for most New Yorkers, but a delicious trip across the ocean is (at least for our stomachs) is now available thanks to the newly opened Romero Delicatessen.

The Cobble Hill gourmet grocer and sandwich shop at 196 Court St vends olive oils, tins of fish, condiments, salts, jarred olives, chocolates, fresh breads, dry pastas and more, all sourced from specialized boutique producers from around the world. Most of the items are from Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.

In addition to the shelf-stable selection, a selection of cheeses, charcuterie, conservas and much more are also sold. Romero's refrigerator is stocked with artisanal cheeses, and cured meats like Jamon Ibérico de Bellota, chorizo, salchichón, Parma DOP prosciutto (crudo and cotto). Freshly made sandwiches (on Balthazar bread), charcuterie, antipasto boards, salads and desserts are offered at this shop where we kind of want to stock up on everything.

Patrick Dolande A sandwich at Romero Delicatessen

Romero Delicatessen is a true pandemic resilience story: Owner Monica Muzzo Romero decided to launch the store after closing both of her Arepa Factory locations in Manhattan during 2020's lockdown. Romero had always wanted to open a specialized store, honoring her entrepreneurial and well-traveled Venezuelan grandmother, Graciela Romero, who is sketched into the shop's logo.

Monica grew up in Venezuela, and this new business also highlights her European roots—her father is Italian, and she studied in Paris. She also lived in Paris, studying French and art at the Sorbonne. This instilled a sense of exploration in Monica from a young age and the store is her homage to her grandmother, including a sketch of Graciela that’s part of the logo.

Everything at Romero is offered to-stay or to-go, with a cozy outdoor seating area adjacent to the shop. The shop doesn't have a liquor license, so BYOB wine and beer is welcome if you're dining outside.

Romero Delicatessen is open Sunday through Friday, 9am–7pm. Sandwiches are available from 11am–4pm with cheese plates, olives and charcuterie later available in the afternoon.