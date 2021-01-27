This new cocktail delivery service will bring expertly crafted drinks right to your door

Long nights out at the bar may be on hold at the moment, but there are still ways for New Yorkers to spend an evening enjoying delicious cocktails without having to be expert mixologists themselves.

Ghost Bar is a new online cocktail bar that delivers perfectly crafted mixed drinks directly to Manhattanites' doorstep. (They’re looking to expand their delivery range in the near future but are currently delivering to addresses below 66th St.) The service offers a wide range of options from classic cocktails like the Last Word and Sazerac to playful new concoctions like the Longest Island, a twist on a Long Island with Baijiu and complex flavors, and the Dragon Fruit Daiquiri.

Photograph: Courtesy Ghost Bar

The spirited new delivery service was created by Ameile Ning Kang and Yishu He, the owners of the East Village’s fantastic (and fantastically spicy) MáLà Project. "You can only drink so many Whisky on the Rocks at home without wanting something more easygoing,” says Kang. “And making drinks at home, getting a few bottles of liquor, juicing, and preparing the ice...can be quite a commitment. Sometimes I wish there's a quick and easy solution to a nice cocktail, and I think many people want the same."

The co-founders then reached out to Lee Berger (Devon, Butter & Scotch) to help create the fresh line-up of cocktails-on-the-go. They’re hoping to appeal to customers who are stuck at home and looking for a drink for a special occasion (Zoom Happy Hour, Random Tuesday Netflix Movie Night) but may not be feeling up to crafting the cocktail themselves.



After launching on January 15, the roving cocktail bar is now available for delivery on ghostbar.us, Grubhub, Postmates and HungryPanda from 11:30am–10pm daily. Drink starts at $12.

