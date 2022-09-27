New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Lost Draft
Kathryn Sheldon

This new coffee shop will help you beat writer's block

The Lost Draft opens September 27.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Still working on that screenplay? Say goodbye to writer's block (hopefully) at Soho's newest coffee shop and creative space.

The Lost Draft, a film-inspired multipurpose space will open on Tuesday, September 27 at 398 Broome Street (between Mulberry Street and Cleveland Place) and promises to be a refuge for those eager to finally get those creative ideas on paper. Or on screen. 

The community space features antique theater style seating with a projector displaying black and white films. The minimalist space incorporates neutral tones and paper textures inspired by the writing process. Or, the writing process before screen time, which is cool too. 

In the back of the cafe is a Table Read Room with oak tables and wood stained walls with film inspired accents such as a directors chair, spotlights, curtains and reels. The room is publicly accessible and designed for guests to work on their projects, and can also be rented for private events. like table reads of your finally complete screenplay. 

The Lost Draf
Kathryn Sheldon

As is now tradition for new New York spaces, The Lost Draft's bathroom is highly Instagrammable. Inspired by The Shining, the bathroom features an antique makeup mirror and emerald green tiles. 

To help promote creativity and the environment of a writers workshop, The Lost Draft will have a bright green mailbox where aspiring and un-agented writers can submit their unpublished stories to TV and film producers with whom The Lost Draft team is connected. No names were dropped, yet. 

And to fuel all those creative juices, top notch coffee. The Lost Draft is one of the first coffee shops in the United States to use a HardTank, a machine that crafts on-tap cold brew within minutes. Seasonal coffees, teas and signature beverages will also be available on tap.

Housemade coffee and espresso blends include a filtered blend made with beans sourced from Peru and Nicaragua and Blue Draft, their signature espresso blend with washed beans from Brazil and Nicaragua. Specialty drinks include the Osmanthus Latte, Botanical Tea and Sesame Latte. To eat, light bites like pastries from Eli’s Bakery, breakfast tacos from King David Tacos, grab and go sandwiches from Le District and cookies from The Good Batch.

Stop procrastinating and start writing, because The Lost Draft is open seven days a week from 7am-9pm, offering plenty of time to be creative. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Fall

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.