Still working on that screenplay? Say goodbye to writer's block (hopefully) at Soho's newest coffee shop and creative space.

The Lost Draft, a film-inspired multipurpose space will open on Tuesday, September 27 at 398 Broome Street (between Mulberry Street and Cleveland Place) and promises to be a refuge for those eager to finally get those creative ideas on paper. Or on screen.

The community space features antique theater style seating with a projector displaying black and white films. The minimalist space incorporates neutral tones and paper textures inspired by the writing process. Or, the writing process before screen time, which is cool too.

In the back of the cafe is a Table Read Room with oak tables and wood stained walls with film inspired accents such as a directors chair, spotlights, curtains and reels. The room is publicly accessible and designed for guests to work on their projects, and can also be rented for private events. like table reads of your finally complete screenplay.

Kathryn Sheldon

As is now tradition for new New York spaces, The Lost Draft's bathroom is highly Instagrammable. Inspired by The Shining, the bathroom features an antique makeup mirror and emerald green tiles.

To help promote creativity and the environment of a writers workshop, The Lost Draft will have a bright green mailbox where aspiring and un-agented writers can submit their unpublished stories to TV and film producers with whom The Lost Draft team is connected. No names were dropped, yet.

And to fuel all those creative juices, top notch coffee. The Lost Draft is one of the first coffee shops in the United States to use a HardTank, a machine that crafts on-tap cold brew within minutes. Seasonal coffees, teas and signature beverages will also be available on tap.

Housemade coffee and espresso blends include a filtered blend made with beans sourced from Peru and Nicaragua and Blue Draft, their signature espresso blend with washed beans from Brazil and Nicaragua. Specialty drinks include the Osmanthus Latte, Botanical Tea and Sesame Latte. To eat, light bites like pastries from Eli’s Bakery, breakfast tacos from King David Tacos, grab and go sandwiches from Le District and cookies from The Good Batch.

Stop procrastinating and start writing, because The Lost Draft is open seven days a week from 7am-9pm, offering plenty of time to be creative.