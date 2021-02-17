Over the last year, it’s often felt like reality has fractured. Now, a new exhibition opening in Chelsea’s ARTECHOUSE space will let you actually step into a fractal dimension—though this one is less “I now think of Lysol wipes as a close friend” and more “I’m literally standing in the middle of gigantic trippy kaleidoscope.”

“Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions,” is the first solo exhibition of Dutch artist Julius Horsthuis’ work to come to NYC. Previously, his work has been featured in Manchester by the Sea and through collaborations with musical artists like ODESZA, Meshuggah and Birds of Paradise. He uses fractals to create alternate science fiction-like realities using visual art and motion graphics, and they are a real trip, to say the least.

“In a time where disease and division characterize our daily reality, I want to show a different existence,” says the artist in a statement. “An eternal reality of healing and harmony. Not in some new-age kind of way, or with another utopic vision detached from humanity, but just by being in awe of endless iterations and multiple dimensions. This might be the perfect time for us to be in awe – to quiet our self-interest and make us realize we’re part of a larger whole.”

The digital art destination on Manhattan’s west side (it’s literally located in Chelsea Market’s former boiler room) is opening the new show on March 1, and it will be on view through September 6. If you want to stop by and check out the endless geometric iterations and fractional dimensions for yourself—you frickin' fractal freak you—tickets cost $24 for adults and $17 for children. (Pro tip: New York and New Jersey residents receive a $5 discount on tickets on weekdays.)

Check out a few more trippy images from the upcoming show below.

Photograph: Courtesy Julius Horsthuis and ARTECHOUSE

Photograph: Courtesy Julius Horsthuis and ARTECHOUSE

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s what four iconic NYC landmarks could have looked like

- 12 new excuses New Yorkers can use when canceling plans

- 11 best snow songs for weathering any winter storm

- Google declares these NYC spots the undisputed local favorite pizza joints

- The NYC subway system is the most polluted in the Northeast

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.