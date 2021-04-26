This new interactive art museum lets you create wild optical illusions

If you’re looking for a quirky day trip, a new immersive experience that opened on Thursday will transport you to space, the skyline and miniature worlds—all without you ever having to leave the ground. (Or the tri-state area, for that matter.)

TiLT — A Tracy Lee Stum Museum is the newest addition to the massive American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The new trippy art destination features the work of urban artist Tracy Stum who creates mind-bending optical illusions that give the impression of 3D space on flat, hand-painted surfaces.

“Opening TiLT’s flagship location at American Dream is truly a dream come true,” said Tracy Lee Stum in a statement. “I am thrilled to see this unique museum concept come to fruition through the American Dream brand. American Dream as a brand represents a fun, colorful, artistic and inviting lifestyle, which synchronizes beautifully with TiLT’s brand,” she added.

Photograph: Courtesy TiLT

On top of being able to explore the interactive space, and collect plenty of Instagrammable shots, the new art hub will host workshops and special events where you can express yourself creatively.

These are the works currently on view:

Scaling Liberty

“A new way to get to the top of Lady Liberty! We’ve dropped a rope down from her crown to help you ascend, so if you are a climber, this illusion is for you.”

TiLTed Space Station

“Experience Zero Gravity when stepping into this sideways space station, and let the flight control guide the way while enjoying a view of the cosmos from the flight deck.”

Gamer

“Ever wish you could really be part of your own arcade video game? This game’s for you. Step inside the video screen and it’s you against your player while trying to score points.”

Invaders of Area 51

“En route to a secure facility, these crates somehow wound up at TiLT and its friendly aliens want to get out to join the fun. Inspired by actual micro-animals, these aliens are quite colorful and friendly.”

Cabinet of Curiosities (The Illusion Room)

“Cabinets of Curiosities were the precursors to museums. This particular cabinet has some very strange specimens, but the most interesting one is right in the mirror…”

Who’s A Good Boy?

“Man’s best friend is looking for some love and a special treat—the only problem is, you’re the treat. Man bites dog, or dog bites man?”

Photograph: Courtesy TiLT



The new site of artsy illusion joins other fun attractions at American Dream that you can definitely combine to form an action-packed day that’s worth the trip including Big Snow, Blacklight Mini Golf and Nickelodeon Universe. You can find the current hours for everything at the mall here and more information on how to get there here.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.