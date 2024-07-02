This new music experience at Madame Tussauds lets you hang out with ‘Drake’

Drake is currently all over pop culture for all the wrong reasons, but a brand new exhibit at Madame Tussauds New York will finally give fans of the Canadian superstar one reason to celebrate.

The wax museum just unveiled a brand-new figure of Drake in a new Music area, which simulates a New Year’s Eve concert in Times Square and includes “Drake” standing in the midst of wax figures of all your fave celebrities.

This is definitely the type of experience you’ll appreciate if you’ve ever thought about going to Times Square for New Year’s Eve but don’t want to endure the crowds and hours of not having access to toilets. The new music area is part of a multimillion-dollar investment into Madame Tussauds that will give visitors an immersive experience that feels as close to the most famous event in the city without actually having to be there.

The music area includes “performances” by the wax icons, countdown clocks, full-blown confetti, and more. Besides Drake, the other celebrities at the New Year’s simulation include Beyoncé, Elvis, Anitta, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles. “Our new Music experience is one of those magical spaces within the museum that guests are immediately drawn to, so we’re confident the reimagined area, which is more immersive than ever, will bring a new level of excitement to the experience,” Marketing Manager for Madame Tussauds, Eliza Rose, said in a statement.

As for Drake himself? He’s wearing a khaki “shacket” (a crossover between a jacket and a shirt), jewelry, a grey shirt, and Air Force 1’s. Like the other wax figures in the museum, this one looks so realistic that it’ll take you a while to realize he’s not quite like us.

After the new music area, make sure to check out the museum’s new Behind-The-Scenes tour, where guests can actually learn how the world-famous wax figures are made, starting from the initial measurements and clothing selection all the way to the hair and makeup process.

To learn more about the exhibition and plan your visit, check out the museum's website.