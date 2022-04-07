This new NYC pop-up will celebrate design in tiny living spaces

Living in a so-called shoebox apartment is a way of life for millions of New Yorkers, and we're proud of it! Being able to adeptly repurpose your kitchen/living room/home office/guest room to suit any need is a badge of honor, but sometimes, we admit, living in minimal square feet can feel a little cramped.

Apartment Therapy is here to help with those feelings of constriction, with a new pop-up celebrating everything cool you can do in a small space. Small/Cool 2022 is a month-long celebration of the ways small space can inspire creativity in the big city. At the pop-up, visitors will see how twelve designers brought twelve of this year's biggest interior trends to life — all in 120 square feet. Events at the pop-up will include opportunities to chat with experts, editors and designers, plus creative workshops and interactive activations like a rubber stamp class, personalized poetry pop-up, a complimentary bouquet bar, a wellness hour and more. Many talks and events will be streamed on Instagram if you want to participate virtually.

In-person events kick off the weekend of Friday, April 22, when the SoHo space at 515 Broadway opens at 11am. Everything in the designed spaces will be shoppable, in real life and online for those who can't make it. Reservations and free tickets to participate in crafting, Q&A sessions and more are now available on Eventbrite.

Apartment Therapy is also hosting a Small/Cool contest for the best design of anyone living in a space 1000-square-feet or less (aka, so many New Yorkers). Vote on your favorite starting May 2 and get inspired to enter your own tiny residence for next year.